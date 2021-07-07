Melbourne
Niko Ou's A5 Kobe Wagyu steak sandwich
Photograph: Supplied

A Melbourne restaurant is dishing up a $228 golden steak sandwich

Edible gold flake sprinkled steak sandwich, anyone?

By Rushani Epa
When one thinks of a steak sanga, one might envisage a country town bakery dishing up the likes of soft white bread, juicy fillet of Angus steak and all the trimmings (you know, lettuce, mustard etc).

But this CBD restaurant in Melbourne is out to make you question all that you know about the humble steak sambo with its $228 rendition.

Japanese eatery Niku Ou by WagyuYa is one of only two venues in Australia with a licence to grill one of the world’s rarest and most expensive cuts of beef, A5 Kobe Wagyu, and its sandwich features two thick slices of the luxury meat prepared in a katsu-style sando that's sprinkled with edible gold flakes (just in case you forgot that this sandwich costs the same as a hotel stay). This is the only restaurant in Australia to serve the gold-flecked steak sandwich, too.

If you're looking to cut costs (but not by much), you can check out the restaurant's other sandwiches like the Australian Fullblood Wagyu tenderloin ($98) or the Japanese A5 Omi Wagyu Tenderloin at $132 per serve.

Treat yourself to the sando at Niku Ou at the Paramount, 108 Bourke St, Melbourne.

