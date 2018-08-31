The best sandwiches in Melbourne

This gorgeous little corner-store café in West Melbourne is the result of sibling food trucks, Toasta and Von Crumb, joining forces to find a forever home. Here, the unassuming toastie ascends to dizzying heights on wings of thick-sliced Zeally Bay sourdough before being hugged to crunchy perfection in a cast-iron press. Choose from their classic ‘Harry’, with cheese, ham and tomato, or the more outrageous ‘Hannah the Hangover’ with cheese, bacon, chips, pickles and gravy. We love that the ‘Mack’ crams an entire meal – gooey macaroni cheese and sweet caramelised onion – between two bits of bread. The ‘Shane’ is also a corker: crisp panko-crumbed chicken thigh, purple cabbage slaw and plenty of mayo. Despite the roaring ambition of the sarnies, it’s the little things like the salt flakes and duck fat that make the crucial luxurious difference here.