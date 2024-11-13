Subscribe
A Melbourne supermarket will be the first in the country to use AI-powered smart trolleys

The new tech will allow shoppers to scan and pay for their groceries via the trolley

Liv Condous
Liv Condous
A shopping trolley with a digital screen and an Eftpos machine
Photograph: Supplied
In 2025, it doesn't seem like we'll be that much closer to flying cars, but we are getting AI shopping trolleys. We don't know about you, but that certainly wasn't on our bingo cards.  

Supermarket giant Coles is introducing the futuristic tech to Australia with the Smart Trolley, a shopping cart that can track spending in real time and doubles as a check-out machine. The trolleys will be trialled first right here in Melbourne from early next year.  

A digital screen on a shopping trolley.
Photograph: Hamish Blair

It sounds pretty whack, but it could be a game changer in making supermarket trips more seamless. The Smart Trolleys use advanced AI technology, sensors and an in-built scale, with the ability to automatically scan products so they can go straight into customer's bags. Shoppers will be able to pay via the trolley with a built-in Eftpos machine, so there'll be no need to queue up to check-out.  

A mother and son with a shopping trolley.
Photograph: Hamish Blair

The trolley's interactive digital screen will allow customers to browse in-store specials, find product aisle locations and track a running total of their spending. It'll even have a gamification element, giving customers the chance to spin the digital wheel to win discounts. The trolleys will be free to use, and if you change your mind about anything on your shopping list, you can simply take it out of the cart. Once you've paid, you can take the trolley out of the store to the car park.  

A digital screen and Eftpos machine.
Photograph: Supplied

The new tech has been developed in partnership with American grocery tech company Instacart, and will be ready for shoppers to try out at the Richmond Traders store from January. But if you're curious to see them in action, the store currently has demos running ahead of the full trial. 

