A new 15-screen cinema is opening at Pentridge Prison this December

Going to the cinema is one of those things we never thought we’d miss, but after several months without popcorn, choc tops and new release films, we definitely want it back. And soon. Thankfully, there’s some great things to look forward to (ahem, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune) and now, a brand-new cinema for Melbourne – Pentridge Cinema.

Palace Cinemas has today announced that it will be opening a new cinema inside Coburg’s Pentridge Prison. The 15-screen cinema complex will be part of the $2 million Pentridge redevelopment that includes around 6.7 hectares of entertainment, dining, shopping and public spaces.

Palace is hoping to open the cinema in December – yes, this December. The independent cinema group is hoping to launch the new cinema with upcoming blockbusters including Death on the Nile, Coming 2 America, Free Guy and Wonder Woman 1984.

Cinemas are expected to open within Victoria’s fourth step in its roadmap to Covid normal. When they do reopen, you can expect “checkerboard” seating allocation as well as numerous hygiene and physical distancing measures.

