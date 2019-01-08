A new rooftop bar has opened above a 100-year-old CBD building

Previously located on Collins Street, State of Grace made the move to King Street midway through 2018. The bar (which boasts a secret cellar bar that you have to access via a bookcase) is just as mind-bogglingly kitsch as you remember, and it boasts three levels of fun – including a brand-new rooftop bar.

The bar is located in the old Melbourne Steamship Co. building, and punters can hop on the lift to the top of State of Grace to get a stellar new vantage point of the city. The vibe is a little more casual than down in the main bar, so expect plenty of grazing plates (fries with truffle aioli, grilled halloumi with strawberry and balsamic, or fried chicken with blue cheese) and pizzas, both of the classic variety (pepperoni, potato, prosciutto) and the not-so-classic (cheeseburger pizza, fried chicken pizza, and an interesting one with grilled peaches, maple and ice cream).

Photograph: Supplied

Up this high, you’re obviously in the mood for cocktails, and State of Grace delivers there. As well as Aperol Spritzes and Bloody Marys, there’s the Juliet’s Dream (vodka, passionfruit, vanilla and pineapple), the Damned Saint (tequila, Campari, sweet vermouth and smoked marmalade syrup) and the Saving Grace (vodka, Kahlua, coffee and salted caramel).

Photograph: Supplied

The State of Grace rooftop is open seven days a week from midday.

