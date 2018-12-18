News / Bars & Pubs

Try Argentina’s answer to an Espresso Martini in Melbourne

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Tuesday December 18 2018, 5:03pm

San Telmo Cafe Con Pedro
Photograph: Kristoffer Paulsen

No drink has enraptured the masses quite like the humble Espresso Martini. A blend of vodka, coffee liqueur and espresso, it’s your go-to Friday night party starter. But little did we know that one of Melbourne’s favourite venues has introduced a summer upgrade to this pleasing tipple.

This summer, laneway restaurant San Telmo is dishing out a Café Con Pedro, Argentina’s answer to the Espresso Martini. This cool dessert cocktail is a tasty mixture of Stolen smoked rum, Pedro Ximénez sherry, an espresso shot and a big dollop of dulce de leche, Argentina’s rich, glossy caramel spread. Mix it all together and you get one hell of a summer drink.

You can try a Café Con Pedro at San Telmo, located at 14 Meyers Place in the city.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Russo

Rebecca is Time Out Melbourne's associate editor. She likes nature, hates crowds and wishes more people wanted to talk about the 1985 John Hughes film Weird ScienceFollow her on Instagram @beckrusso.