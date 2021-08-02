A pop-up park is coming to Queen Victoria Market

It's set to be as big as the State Library's forecourt

After recently opening a brand-new underground carpark, there's more movement over at Melbourne's famous Queen Victoria Market. This icon of Melbourne will soon be home to its own pop-up park.

Works on the new Market Square pop-up are set to begin in August and once completed the park will stay open for a minimum of two years. Its open date is yet to be announced.

In terms of size, it's reportedly due to be as large as the sprawling greens of the State Library of Victoria. Hopefully, the new park will encourage more visitors and shoppers to Queen Victoria Market along with providing more green space for local residents.

The new space will also play host to live music, community events and recreational activities, and will replace part of the existing asphalt car park on Queen Street.

Looking for an excuse to visit? Melbourne Food and Wine Festival's winter edition will soon call Queen Victoria Market home.