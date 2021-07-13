Melbourne's premier food festival is back and better than ever with its Winter Edition

Melbourne Food and Wine Festival’s Winter Edition is set to debut this year. Running for ten days from August 20 to 29, the festival will showcase over 150 events highlighting our city’s diversity.

The Winter Edition will also have Queen Victoria Market (its major hub) come to life, with myriad workshops, events and demos hosted (both free and ticketed) here, and some events hosted off-site in venues.

Expect market-based events (that were due to take place last year) like an all-you-can-eat tribute to the hot chip or a Japanese-style convenience store/Brooklyn bodega-hybrid toting sandos and cocktails.

Following the recent closure of ever-popular Caribbean fine diner, Momofuku Seiōbo in Sydney, former executive chef Paul Carmichael is bringing his island flair to Melbourne at the Cutter Shack at Belles. Expect reggae, his family recipe for Rum Punch and fried fish snacks inspired by his homeland of Barbados.

Parwana (of cookbook and Adelaide-based restaurant fame) will transport to Coskun Uysal’s (Tulum) Elwood restaurant, Lezzet. Parwana’s owners, mother and daughter culinary dream team Farida and Durkhanai Ayubi, will bring the flavours, traditions and hospitality of Afghan culture and cuisine to mark a memorable evening.

Boris Portnoy’s (All Are Welcome) Georgian wine bar, Gray and Gray, will also put on a massive celebration of Georgian cuisine and culture with the Georgian Polyphonic Supra. Expect a traditional Georgian party complete with Georgian food, wine and polyphonic singers erupting into song while seated amongst guests.

In addition to the Starward Whisky bar in the Queen Street precinct, Starward is also set to partner with up-and-coming chefs like Rosheen Kaul (Etta) and Nabil Ansari (Sunda) to create snacks paired well with whisky cocktails.

Tickets for the 2021 Melbourne Food and Wine Festival Winter Edition go on sale from 9am on Thursday, July 15 here. Pre-sale tickets are available for 2020 ticket holders and MFWF subscribers from Tuesday, July 13. Melbourne Food and Wine Festival’s Winter Edition program runs from August 20 to 29 and all program details can be found here.