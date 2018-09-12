A ridiculously Instagrammable creative space just opened in Melbourne

Melbourne is bursting with creatives, and two of those creatives are making the most of the city’s artistic urges. Illustrators Sarah Darby and Mads Francis have just opened a pop-up maker space called the Creative Hub at the Como Centre in South Yarra, and it’s everything your little #goals heart is after.

Photograph: Jayden Oswald

Inside the hub you can upskill with classes on everything from curating Instagram feeds to bedazzling your phone and learning the ropes of fashion illustration. Just need a little creative release? The Creative Hub also gives you the option of popping in for a bit of mindful colouring, sketching or just somewhere cool to hang out.

Photograph: Jayden Oswald

The hub’s on-point aesthetic is deliberate – Francis and Darby wanted to created a space where Melburnians could not only explore their creativity, but look good while doing it. One of the space’s biggest draw cards is easily its photo booths, which have been designed by Francis and Darby. Expect lots of millennial pink, balloons, unicorns and holographic props – these guys really know how to work the Insta crowd.

Photograph: Jayden Oswald

If you’re looking for some new original artwork to adorn your walls you can also purchase work from either artist, or even make an appointment with them to get something truly spesh made.

The Creative Hub is free to enter and is open now until September 28. Visit the website for visiting hours and to book into workshops.