You can now go glamping on top of Mt Buffalo

Want to get up close to nature, but not too close? Glamping is the perfect solution. For those keen on trying it out, you’re in luck. The glamping pros from Under Sky will be offering exclusive luxury camping right on the top of Mt Buffalo.

Under Sky will be working alongside Parks Victoria to pitch ten canvas bell tents on the picturesque Lake Catani campground. Lake Catani campground is probably one of the most popular campgrounds in Victoria, thanks in most part to its facilities, its location among the snow gums and its vicinity to Victoria’s High Country which is bursting with great gourmet produce and wineries.

Photograph: Eerik Sandstrom

All tents will be equipped with a queen size bed, linen, towels and plush interior furnishings. Guests will also have access to their own gas cookers, cooking pots and cutlery so you can prepare your own camp meals. Hot showers and toilets are available on site, as well as a well-equipped washing up area.

Photograph: Charlie Kinross

Don’t dilly-dally though, as this glamping experience will only be available from October 2 to December 17. Prices start at $195 per night and there’s a two-night minimum stay. For more info and to book, head to Under Sky's website.