A scooter taxi service has launched in Melbourne

We’ve had Uber and oBike, and now a new transport service has arrived on Melbourne’s roads. It’s called Scooti, and it’s Australia’s first scooter taxi service.

Scooti works similarly to ridesharing apps like Uber, connecting scooter drivers with passengers in need of a lift. According to Scooti, travelling by scooter is more cost-effective and creates fewer emissions than most public or shared transport options out there. Two wheels also means you might be able to get where you want to go sooner (if you’re down with weaving through traffic, that is).

Scooti is currently recruiting drivers and looking for additional investors in order to launch its fleet of 50 scooters and motorbikes by April. Prospective drivers can either use their own bikes (provided they meet rigorous safety and hygiene standards) or invest in an electric scooter, to keep in line with Scooti's commitment to reduce carbon emissions.

Founder and CEO Cameron Nadi says Scooti will also prioritise benchmark pay rates and rewards for all drivers, as well as committing to having female drivers available for women who want to ride with female drivers.

You can read more about Scooti here and keep a lookout for the blue bikes around the streets this month as Scooti runs trials in congested areas.