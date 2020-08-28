A sheep at Yarra Valley Chocolaterie has given birth to adorable triplets

And now for some good n-ewes. One of the sheep out at the Yarra Valley Chocolaterie and Ice Creamery has given birth to triplets.

Resident chocolaterie sheep, Maple, gave birth to the triplet lambs on Wednesday night. Her woolly babies have been named Polka Dot, Cookie and Cream – highly appropriate names for lambs growing up on at a chocolate factory.

The triplets are the first of the lambs to born at Yarra Valley Chocolaterie this spring, with four other ewes currently expecting. The new additions join a large barnyard family that includes goats, alpacas, a Hereford cow named Mocha and a pig named Lamington (Lamb-ington, incidentally, would have also been a great name for a baby sheep, had it not already been taken).

In the Beforetimes, you'd usually be able to visit the Yarra Valley Chocolaterie's animal family in person – but due to current restrictions, that's not possible. However, the Chocolaterie team has confirmed that once restrictions ease, guests will be able to once again stroll through the orchards at the Yarra Glen property and meet all their new animal babies.

