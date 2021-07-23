Victoria's Hot Chocolate Festival returns to the Yarra Valley, Mornington and Great Ocean Road chocolateries

The Great Ocean Road, Yarra Valley and Mornington Peninsula Chocolateries are famous for their month-long festival dedicated to hot chocolate in all its delicious forms, and this year is no different. Victoria's Hot Chocolate Festival is back for 2021 in both an at-home and (fingers-crossed) in-venue format.

You may recall that during 2020 the festival was conducted remotely by sending out DIY hot choccie kits in all the festival's whacky flavours. You'll still be able to get hot chocolate kits delivered in 2021, but (restrictions permitting) you'll also be able to return to the three chocolateries to enjoy the festival in person.

There are 31 hot chocolate flavours available as part of the festival, with eight new flavours released each week during August. Each hot choc is created using a couverture chocolate base, which has artisanal ingredients added to it, before being finished with a giant, handcrafted marshmallow. Flavour highlights from this year's line-up include the Tim Tam Caramel Bomb, Devonshire Cronut and Binge Night (which comes complete with mini marshmallow magnums and caramelised popcorn).

For the adults there are boozy hot chocs (such as the Snickertini and Bushwhacker Cocktail flavours), while kids can get around cute novelty varities like the Finding Nemo, Lady Bug and Minion Madness. Post-lockdown, each one of the three chocolaterie locations is also planning to run hot chocolate tasting sessions where you can taste eight different hot chocs before taking home ingredients to make your own bespoke hot choccie at home.

Most flavours featured in the festival can be bought online to enjoy as a DIY kit at home ($6.50 per kit) thought some will only be available to enjoy at the venue. The chocolateries are also running an online poll throughout the festival where you can vote on your fave flavour – and go into the running to win your body weight in couverture chocolate.

The Hot Chocolate Festival is running August 1 to 31 at the Yarra Valley, Great Ocean Road and Mornington Peninsula Chocolaterie and Ice Creameries.