St Kilda's Jackson Street has received a rainbow makeover

Updated Wednesday, 21 August: Back in July, we reported that a St Kilda side street was getting painted in the colours of the rainbow in support for the LGBTQIA+ community. The project has finally been completed and Jackson Street just off Fitzroy Street unveiled its new look last weekend.

The 35-metre stretch of rainbow took four days to complete and about $28,000 to complete, according to the Star Observer.

Jackson Street is near the soon-to-be-built Victorian Pride Centre, which will house the AIDS Council, the Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives and Melbourne Queer Film Festival.

The council initially wanted to paint the tram tracks in the area with a rainbow flag, but Public Transport Victoria kyboshed the idea, saying the paint would only be allowed to remain for two months. As Jackson Street is a local road, the council is permitted to paint it without consulting other authorities, so it decided to go down this route instead.

The rainbow is expected to last at least two years.