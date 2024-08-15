A striking rooftop restaurant is about to open atop Melbourne's newest luxury hotel

One of the most hotly anticipated Australian hotel openings of the year, Melbourne Place, is set to bring a spate of exciting dining offerings to town this October. First, we heard news that acclaimed restaurateurs Ross and Sunny Lusted are opening Marmelo, a vibrant bar and dining room inspired by the cuisines of coastal Portugal and Spain. And now, it's just been revealed that the brand new luxurious hotel will also host its very own rooftop restaurant, Mid-Air.

The stunning dining destination will be led by hatted chef Nick Deligiannis, who was recently crowned Young Chef of the Year by Good Food and brings to the hotel invaluable hospitality experience working in Michelin-starred venues. Drawing from his Greek heritage, Nick's designed a menu featuring Hellenic-inspired signature dishes, such as marinated golden peppers with Kefalonion hot honey, feta and village herbs; Southern Rock lobster doughnuts with taramasalata and golden trout roe; and Petuna ocean trout crumpet, mandarin, horseradish.

Image render: Supplied / Mid-Air

We don't know about you, but the thought of feasting on these morsels in the sunshine – along with a Spritz or three – is definitely helping to squash our winter blues right now. (The unseasonal warmth this week doesn't hurt!)

Situated at the rooftop on level 12 of the hotel, Mid-Air will serve brekky, brunch, aperitivo and dinner menus, so you can check it out at any time of the day.

Melbourne Place will open its doors in Melbourne CBD on Russell Street this October – we can't wait. Visit the website for more information.

