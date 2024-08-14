Returning for a third year after stellar seasons in 2022 and 2023, Always Live has unveiled some of its line-up for 2024, and you can expect gigs from international heavyweights as well as some of Australia’s finest homegrown talents. The first batch of this year's program has finally been released, with none other than Irish art pop icon Róisín Murphy heading up the bill. The statewide festivities will include large-scale shows, one-off gigs and intimate performances that span copious genres and vibes. Read on for everything you need to know about Always Live 2024.

When is Always Live?

Running from November 22 through to December 8, Always Live is absolutely huge, featuring 289 artists across more than 65 events, including 208 artists from Victoria.

Where is Always Live?

The festival, which is supported by the Victorian government, is a statewide celebration taking place all across Victoria. In fact, 35 per cent of this year’s program is happening in regional Victoria, from Ballarat and Bendigo to Gippsland and Geelong. Alongside the big venues, grassroots and local venues are centre stage for Always Live.

Who is performing at Always Live?

A special party in conjunction with Summer Camp will see Irish pop-disco queen Róisín Murphy headline a club-style bill. The event, called Tramp, will also feature Rico Nasty, Big Wet and Absolute, Confide and DJ Gay Dad.

Fans of the White Stripes rejoice, because Jack White will play an intimate gig at the Corner Hotel, as well as popping up at Ballarat Town Hall. Elsewhere, we'll also be treated to performances from the one and only Tina Arena, alternative powerhouse St Vincent and a special set from Chet Faker, live at the Royal Botanic Gardens. Also at the gardens, Tash Sultana will play a rare Aussie set.

Those looking for something heavier can rock it out with Californian punk-rock legends The Offspring, or enjoy some nostalgia with Missy Higgins as she celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Sound of White.

For the ravers among us, master of TikTok-viral visual installations Anyma will take over Flemington Racecourse, fresh off a sold-out residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Photograph: Supplied

How do we get tickets for Always Live?

For more information about tickets, your best bet is to check out individual events over on the Always Live website.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: