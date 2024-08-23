A walking trail inside an incredible rocky canyon in regional Victoria has reopened

For adventurous types or nature lovers, the Grampians region has so much to offer, like incredible hikes, amazing scenery and country charms. Now, one of the national park's most special experiences has finally reopened to travellers, with a unique circuit trail through a stunning gorge ready for trekkers after receiving a facelift.

The Grand Canyon Loop Walk (yes, we've got our own version of the Grand Canyon here in Victoria), allows visitors to explore the rocky surrounds in part of the Wonderland Range. The whole area is filled with amazing hikes, waterfalls and forests to discover, including the nearby Pinnacle hike, Splitters Falls and picturesque Venus Baths.

Photograph: Robert Blackburn

Thanks to a fancy makeover, the 900-metre loop trail now features a shiny new staircase that makes climbing in and out of the gorge much safer and sturdier than before. In an impressive feat, this huge staircase was constructed in Melbourne and airlifted by a helicopter into the canyon.

The upgrades were part of a $5 million Grampians Peaks Trail Trailheads project, which will also revitalise the beloved MacKenzie Falls, as well as other access points across the national park.

To find out more about all the natural attractions you can explore across the Grampians National Park, head to the Parks Victoria website.

