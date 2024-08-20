A new artsy, industrial-style hotel has just opened in the heart of Fitzroy

As many Melburnians will tell you, Fitzroy has a lot going for it. Melbourne's oldest suburb has countless top-notch restaurants and bars, thriving nightlife, and is arguably one of the most important hubs for our city's arts and culture scene. Now, it can add another feather to its cap, with the exciting opening from a global hotel brand.

Photograph: Supplied

The StandardX is a brand-new concept from famed hotel chain the Standard, situated just a stone's throw from Brunswick Street, right next to the Rose Street Artists' Market. If the name rings a bell, it's because it's the company behind the renowned Hollywood outpost – but the Melbourne iteration will bring to life a fresh new vision for the brand while still paying homage to the "debauched glamour" of the OG. Described as "the rebellious younger sibling", the Fitzroy location is the first worldwide of the StandardX chain, which will immerse travellers in the most exciting locales across the globe.

Photograph: Supplied

According to the brand, Fitzroy was the ideal location within Melbourne as it aligned with its mission to be surrounded by the creative energy of experimental art, music and fashion scenes. The new hotel takes inspiration from Fitzroy’s post-punk 'Little Band' scene of the late 1970s and early 1980s, as well as the music venues, street art and cafés that make up the suburb Melburnians know and love today.

Photograph: Supplied

Described as equally “cheeky and charming”, the hotel has 125 rooms over eight floors, as well as an all-day Thai street food restaurant called Bang (with weekly Melbourne Bitter longneck and lobster dim sim specials), an exclusive rooftop bar featuring panoramic views and a retail offering. The interiors blend the grittiness of Fitzroy with modern comforts in a minimalist design, led by Melbourne-based interior design firm Hecker Guthrie. Stepping inside, you're greeted with works from local artists and a blend of custom and antique furniture pieces.

Photograph: Supplied

The hotel opened in early August 2024 and is available to book now, with rooms priced from $260 per night. Find out more and book your stay on the website.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.