Aangan is giving away free meals to seniors

Times are tough, especially for seniors. Supermarkets are doing their part and giving them a dedicated shopping hour, but it is mayhem at the moment and a lot of seniors are feeling the hurt.

Aangan has taken notice of this, and across all six Aangan stores (West Footscray, Bundoora, Clayton, Derrimut, Shepparton and Cranbourne), staff will be giving away free meals to senior citizens between the hours of 5-6.30pm.

The fine print is clear: One meal per person, the menu items are fixed at each location (vegetarian and non-vegetarians are catered for), ID will have to be provided (if you're picking this up for your family member who is unable to turn up, you can bring their ID to show the staff), and this will be running through the entire Victorian state emergency period. Let your family know and take care.

