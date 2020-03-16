Woolworths and Coles are holding a daily shopping hour for elderly and disabled people

You may have noticed as you've tried to go shopping for your weekly groceries that the shelves have been stripped bare by panic buyers. Not a single toilet roll, packet of pasta or bottle of disinfectant in sight. For those who are young and able, it is a minor inconvenience, but for elderly and disabled people, being unable to buy basic goods is a huge problem.

The good samaritans in the Australian community took to social media to petition for large supermarket chains to open exclusively for elderly and disabled people so they are able to stock up on their essentials before the panic buyers snap up everything from food to cleaning products, so Woolworths and Coles listened. From today until at least Friday, March 20, Woolworths and Coles will be open from 7-8am exclusively for elderly people and those with disabilities. Proof of your status will have to be shown upon entry.

While this information is good to pass on to those you think may need it, we urge you to assist those who need the extra help in this time. After all, no one needs 300 rolls of toilet paper in their linen cupboard.

The government has strongly advised against panic buying, but it has also urged people to have a least a few days’ worth of food available should cities be required to go into a full lockdown, as many have had to do in Europe and China. Time Out will bring you updates as the COVID-19 pandemic develops.

