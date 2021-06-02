Just when we thought we were out, they pull us back in. But even when lockdowns hit, cinephiles far and wide can still enjoy ACMI's free online streaming service.

The Cinema 3 streaming service is free to join and features everything from recent releases to cult classics, all-time film greats to Australian movies and international flicks. Cinema 3 is also used to screen movies as part of film festivals, and new films are added to the service every fortnight.

The service works a little differently to some of Australia's streaming giants, where you pay a monthly fee. Instead, Cinema 3 is free to join and you only pay for the films or TV shows you specifically want to watch. Once you've selected a film, you pay to rent it and are given a certain number of days in which to watch it. Keep in mind that once you press play, you've got 48 hours to watch it – but you can watch it as much as you like during that time.

To find out more, create an account, and get watching head to ACMI's website.