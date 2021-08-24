All 16- to 39-year-old Victorians will be eligible for Pfizer from tomorrow

Vax and the City: Every public health official in Australia agrees that mass vaccination is the only way out of this crisis. We at Time Out recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as you can if that is appropriate for your own health. Please speak to a medical professional about what is right for you.

Last week the federal government announced that all Australians aged 16-39 would be eligible for Pfizer from August 30. Today, Victorian premier Dan Andrews has announced that from tomorrow, Wednesday August 25, all 16- to 39-year-olds across Victoria will be eligible for Pfizer.

Additionally, from 7am tomorrow, some 830,000 first-dose appointments over the next four weeks will be opening up. The premier said that of those 830,000 first dose appointments, 450,000 of them will be first-dose Pfizer appointments.

Andrews has stated that when you make an appointment, you will be offered Pfizer or AstraZeneca, unless you are aged 16-17, where Pfizer is the only approved vaccine, or over 60 years old, where AstraZeneca is the preferred vaccine.

“Not everyone will be able to book an appointment tomorrow because I don’t have supply for everybody. I do have supply for 450,000 Pfizer shots and 830,000 in total – both AstraZeneca and Pfizer,” said Andrews. “The long and the short of this is, go online, ring the phone number tomorrow, book an appointment and turn up when the time comes.”

The premier prefaced his announcement with news that there are 41,101 appointments available this week across Melbourne. These bookings are for both AstraZeneca and Pfizer. It’s imperative that those who are booked in for vaccine appointments turn up and get their shot.

To book in your shot for this week, head to the Victorian government website or call 1800 675 398.

A reminder for everyone currently in Victoria, If you have any symptoms, please get tested. For more details on the current rules during lockdown, head to the government website.

