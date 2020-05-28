All of Parks Victoria’s camping sites will reopen to guests from June 1

Overnight stays will be allowed across Victoria from June 1, but it was unclear whether camping sites would reopen due to shared facilities not being allowed. We can now confirm all 1,348 camping sites across Victoria’s parks will reopen for campers from June 1, too.

Parks Victoria has confirmed all its campsites will reopen on June 1, but there are some restrictions in place. Toilets will be open, but all other shared facilities like showers, kitchens, barbecues and water fountains will not. Normal physical distancing measures still apply and you will need to bring any personal hygiene items with you. For those who haven’t spent enough time apart from people, remote camping will also be allowed.

Those who want to book a camping site or (the luxury) roofed accommodation, can do so online or by phone from midday on Thursday, May 28. Regular Wilsons Promontory campers might also be wondering about summer camping at Tidal River. Good news – the summer ballot for camping at Tidal River opens July 1.



There are a few specific Parks Victoria sites or activities you still will not be able to access as they tend to encourage large gatherings or experience congestion. These include Buchan Cave tours, Princess Margaret Rose Cave, State Coal Mine underground tours, Fort Nepean, St Kilda Pier penguin viewing platform, Twelve Apostles visitor centre and lookouts and Wilsons Promontory light station.

