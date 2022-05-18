If the words "winter getaway" conjure up images of crystal blue skies dancing over snow-kissed mountains as far as the eye can see, you need to hit the road to the High County. Victoria's Alpine Region is justly famous for its snowfall on mountains like Mount Buffalo and Mount Hotham, which are perfect for skiing, snowboarding, tobogganing and other winter sports. And of course, after the day's exertion is done comes the best bit, the après ski. And you can take part in that whether you put in a hard day on the slopes or not.

EAT

There is one venue in the Alpine town of Bright that every single person recommends: Tomahawks. The venue feels like the most fun Hawaiian beachside bar you can imagine got transplanted to the snow, and the food is exceptionally good. Burgers and small sharing plates are the order of the day here.

Or go fancy and head to Provenance. Although you might eat one of the animals from our coat of arms on your visit, the flavours will remind you a little bit of Europe and a lot of Japan.

DRINK

If you are looking for a classy cocktail bar that would feel at home in Fitzroy or Carlton, make sure you visit Dr Mauve in Bright (and do ask a staff member about the name, and the provenance of the wall full of ridiculous cat pictures and paintings).

Or head to the neighbouring King Valley, whose prosecco is the envy of Australia. Our recommendation is family-owned Pizzini Wines.

DO

If it's winter sports you're after, you're going to want to make tracks in the snow to Mount Hotham, Mount Buffalo, Falls Creek or another one of the awe-inspiring peaks in the region. If you're not confident with your equipment, there are plenty of lessons to be had. If you are, black diamond trails await your inner daredevil. Make sure you have your Medicare card on you. Check out our comprehensive guide to the Victorian snowfields.

STAY

Go all out at the 1860 Luxury Accommodation in Beechworth. The timber cabin (from, yes, 1860) was originally situated in the town of Emerald and was shifted to Taggerty and then to its present home in Beechworth. No expense has been spared to turn the cabin into a gorgeous retreat, complete with modern comforts and beautiful period styling.

If you do just one thing... Check out the historic precinct in Beechworth to learn about Victoria's colonial history – along with more Ned Kelly facts than you can shake a bucket at.