All Palace Cinemas are reopening on July 2 with $2 choc tops

The Palace is back! Settle in for a palatial movie experience in all seven of Palace’s Melbourne cinemas when they reopen shortly. Yep, Balwyn, Brighton Bay, Cinema Como (and Como’s fancy platinum cinema), Dendy Brighton, Westgarth, the Astor and the Kino will be reopening their doors on July 2.

They’ll be screening flicks like Armando Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin, new release The Personal History of David Copperfield and the Elisabeth Moss-led biopic Shirley.

To get you really excited, Palace cinemas are selling $2 takeaway choc tops in a variety of Connoisseur flavours at each cinema in the days leading up to reopening, from June 25 to July 1. Plus, Movie Club members can sign up for heavily discounted eTicket bundles (five for only $40) right now.

Head to the website for more info.

Share the story