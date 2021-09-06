All Victorian households to have four kerbside bins by 2030

The four bin system is part of a move to reduce landfill by 80 per cent by 2030

Gone are the days of having just two wheelie bins. By 2030, all Victorian households will have four kerbside bins as part of an effort to reduce the state's landfill waste by 80 per cent.

By 2027, all local government areas in Victoria will provide households with a specific kerbside bin for recycling glass. And by 2030, all households across the state will also have a kerbside bin for recycling organic waste – that's food scraps and plant matter.

Some Victorian councils have already moved to the four bin system, including Macedon Ranges and Hobsons Bay. A total of $6.03 million is being invested across the state to help councils educate residents on how waste services are changing, as part of the biggest ever reform of Victoria's waste and recycling industry.