Almost of all of Victoria’s parks have now reopened to visitors

Parks Victoria has today announced that most of the state’s parks, reserves, beaches and historic places have reopened to visitors. The announcement follows the lifting of some physical distancing restrictions that came into effect at 11.59pm on Tuesday, May 12.

The reopenings mean that most national, regional and state parks across Victoria are now accessible for day visitors. That means you can pop out if you’d like to go for a walk or hike, but you cannot camp or stay overnight. Picnic tables and shelters managed by Parks Victoria are also available to use, though barbecues, playgrounds, outdoor gyms and water fountains are not. Public toilets are open.

Importantly, physical distancing rules outlined by the state government still apply; you cannot gather in groups larger than ten people and you must maintain 1.5 metres from people at all times.

Keep in mind that some sites remain closed. These include the Twelve Apostles, Princess Margaret Rose Caves, Point Nepean Tunnels, Serendip Sanctuary, William Ricketts Sanctuary, Wonthaggi State Coal Mine (tours and café closed), Buchan Caves Reserve (visitor centre, tours and camping area closed), Werribee Park (mansion tours closed) and St Kilda Pier’s penguin viewing area.

Additionally the 1,000 Steps have been modified so that you can only walk in a singular direction. The track should be ascended from Ferntree Gully Picnic Ground and descended on the Lyrebird Track towards Ferntree Gully carpark. Beaches are also open and boating and fishing permitted, but the outlined distancing measures still apply.

Rangers, police and authorised officers from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning will be out making sure everyone is doing the right thing, so please act responsibly.

Create your own user feedback survey

Share the story