Melbourne's beautiful Royal Botanic Gardens have reopened

This week has got off to a good start. First, a gradual easing of restrictions from the state government meant we can now have five people over (while maintaining physical distancing). Then it was announced we could go hiking, golfing and fishing. Now, the beautiful and evergreen Royal Botanic Gardens has announced that after months of shuttering, it is now open.

The Royal Botanic Gardens in both Melbourne's CBD and Cranbourne have reopened. Though there are no tours or events taking place, you are allowed to wander around the gardens. The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services says that groups of up to ten can enjoy picnics, non-contact sports and relaxation in parks. Read more about it here.

To keep visitors and staff safe, the gardens will be restricting capacity in public areas and visitor centres, plus groups must be limited to under ten people. Some narrow garden pathways will be restricted to one-way and it's advised you follow all signage and maintain 1.5 metres distance from others.

The Melbourne gardens will be open daily from 7.30am to 5pm with the dining outlets, Ian Potter Foundation Children's Garden and garden shops closed. The Cranbourne gardens are open daily from 9am to 5pm with café, playgrounds, barbecues and shops closed.

