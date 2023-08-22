From Brunswick to Ballarat, the 17-day statewide celebration will feature over 165 artists performing across more than 60 events

Someone must have summoned a genie in a bottle because the Always Live line-up is the stuff of dreams, with none other than – *drumroll please* – Christina Aguilera set to kick off the statewide festivities.

After a stellar debut season, Always Live has unveiled its line-up for 2023, and you can expect performances from international titans as well as the finest talent plucked from all around Australia. Other headliners featured include the likes of the Swedish DJ behind the anthem ‘Call on Me’ Eric Prydz, singer Jessie Ware and ‘BTSTU’ songwriter Jai Paul.

With only 93 days to go, here’s everything you need to know about the Always Live 2023 line-up.

When is Always Live?

Running from November 24 until December 10, Always Live is the largest event of its kind in the southern hemisphere, featuring over 165 artists performing more than 60 events, including stadium shows, one-off gigs and intimate performances.

Where is Always Live?

Supported by the Victorian State Government, the 17-day statewide celebration of live music takes place across Victoria from Wodonga to Warrnambool, Coburg to Castlemaine.

Who is performing at Always Live?

The six-time Grammy Award-winning US singer, songwriter, activist, and all-around legend Christina Aguilera is set to perform a one-off show at Flemington Racecourse on Saturday, November 25. It will be her first show here since 2007.

In an Australia-New Zealand exclusive, the Swedish DJ and producer Eric Prydz will be performing, and in another exclusive, the UK-Indian songwriter and producer Jai Paul will perform a run of Victoria-only shows at 170 Russell.

Other headliners include the UK superstar Jessie Ware, who will perform an exclusive show at Federation Square as part of the line-up for the LGBTQIA+ festival Summer Camp. Also on the line-up is US alt-pop diva Caroline Polacheck who will perform in the surroundings of Melbourne’s hallowed Forum Theatre in support of her latest album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You.

Punk rockers Amyl and the Sniffers will also play a seven-date tour statewide, including performances in Meeniyan, Ballarat, Torquay, Frankston, Warrnambool and Thornbury.

Missed out on getting tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour? Well, over at the Northcote Theatre, Swifties far and wide are invited to a Taylor-made tribute show featuring a huge line-up of some of Australia’s most loved performers, including Alex the Astronaut, Charley, Emily Wurramarra, and more.

Other headliners for Always Live 2023 include: The Cat Empire, Peter Garrett, Cosmic Psychos, Tones and I, A.B Original, The Veronicas, Budjerah, KAIIT, The Temper Trap, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Clare Bowfitch, Blanco Tranco, Pirritu, Sophia J Smith, Alex Lahey, General Levy, DefStar, Emma Donovan, Kee’ahn and many more. For the full line-up, visit the Always Live website here.

Cut to the chase, how do we get tickets?

Tickets for the events are yet to be released. But you can sign up to the Always Live mailing list on the website for presale access here.

