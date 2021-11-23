Revolver, better known as Revs, will take you in on a Friday evening and treat you to a bit of soul-tinged deep house and then spit you out onto Chapel Street Sunday morning, ears still ringing with throbbing techno.
You often hear about ‘the cage’, which sounds terrifying but in reality, it’s a booth that hosts local and international dance DJs in a dining room. The bar/club goes all night and is often responsible for the sort of behaviour that is best forgotten by morning. A great night out, in other words.