American Doughnut Kitchen is dropping prices to 70c for one day

To celebrate 70 years, the ADK is dropping prices on June 5

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Thursday May 21 2020, 9:11am
One nibble of American Doughnut Kitchen's hot jam bliss bombs shows you why generations have been happy to queue for them. This beloved family business has been operating since the ’50s, and on many market mornings, there’s a line of doughnut devotees peering through the windows of the blue and white van. 

To celebrate the van’s 70th birthday this August, on June 5 (which is apparently National Doughnut Day) the team will be dropping prices to just 70 cents per doughie or five for $3.50 (it’s usually five for $6.50). 

The doughnuts will be available from 7am until 4pm unless sold out prior (and there’s a high likelihood of that happening). The van is parked at its usual spot, on Queen Street in the middle of Queen Victoria Market.

