Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A chocolate Frosty thick shake in a red cup and french fries sit on a wooden table
Photograph: CourtesyWendy's/Facebook

American fast food chain Wendy's is making its way down under

If you've always wanted to try a Frosty or those famous square patties, you'll get your chance soon

Written by
Jade Solomon
Advertising

One large classic chocolate Frosty, one pretzel bacon pub cheeseburger, one honey butter biscuit, six-piece spicy chicken nuggets and one large french fries. Sorry, don't mind us – we're just practising our order for when Wendy's opens its doors in Australia. Perhaps we are being a bit preemptive considering Wendy's is still on the search for a master franchisee in Australia, but we can't help but be excited that one of America's biggest fast food chains has its sights set on our shores. 

Wendy's signature square beef patties and Frosty thick shakes are already being served across approximately 7000 outlets worldwide. There are currently no plans for where the first store will be located, or how many outlets will open across Australia. The details will be determined by the master franchisee, and DC Strategy consultants have been tasked with recruitment.

Wendy's will not be the first American fast food chain to test out the waters down under, with Five Guys and Carl's Jr already making moves across Australia. The more the merrier, we say! In-N-Out Burger if you're listening, we will welcome you with open arms too.  

Watch this space for further information to come. 

Hungry for a burger now? Check out Melbourne's best burgers here. 

 

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.