If you've always wanted to try a Frosty or those famous square patties, you'll get your chance soon

One large classic chocolate Frosty, one pretzel bacon pub cheeseburger, one honey butter biscuit, six-piece spicy chicken nuggets and one large french fries. Sorry, don't mind us – we're just practising our order for when Wendy's opens its doors in Australia. Perhaps we are being a bit preemptive considering Wendy's is still on the search for a master franchisee in Australia, but we can't help but be excited that one of America's biggest fast food chains has its sights set on our shores.

Wendy's signature square beef patties and Frosty thick shakes are already being served across approximately 7000 outlets worldwide. There are currently no plans for where the first store will be located, or how many outlets will open across Australia. The details will be determined by the master franchisee, and DC Strategy consultants have been tasked with recruitment.

Wendy's will not be the first American fast food chain to test out the waters down under, with Five Guys and Carl's Jr already making moves across Australia. The more the merrier, we say! In-N-Out Burger if you're listening, we will welcome you with open arms too.

Watch this space for further information to come.

