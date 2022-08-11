An ancient Greek temple is popping up in the NGV garden this summer

A reimagining of the Parthenon on the Acropolis in Athens is popping up in the NGV garden this summer. 'Temple of Boom', by Australian architects Adam Newman and Kelvin Tsang, will replace the incredibly popular 'Pink Pond', which has been the centrepiece of outdoor events at the gallery for the past year.

The Greek-style temple will be painted with overlapping large-scale artworks by Melbourne-based artists, evocative of the vibrant colours long-since lost from the facade of the original building from over two-thousand years ago. The fascinating new installation will act as a meeting place and colourful centrepiece for all of the upcoming NGV summer events, including a series of curated performances, programs and live music.

Photograph: NGV

"One of the most famous examples of classical architecture, the Parthenon in Athens, is often viewed as a potent symbol of Western art and culture," says Tony Ellwood AM, Director of the NGV. "This thought-provoking work by Adam Newman and Kelvin Tsang invites us to consider how we create and imbue architecture with meaning, as well as how this meaning can shift across time periods and cultures."

"A subject close to my own heart, this year’s NGV Architecture Commission reimagines an ancient Greek icon while celebrating all things Melbourne – architecture, art and music," says Steve Dimopoulos MP, Minister for Creative Industries. "It offers a place for the whole community to meet, connect, reflect – and even dance, while showcasing Victorian design excellence."

Photograph: NGV

The NGV Architecture Commission 2022 winner, Temple of Boom, will be on display from November 16 at NGV International. Entry is free.