An immersive Once Upon a Time in Hollywood-style pop-up bar is opening in Melbourne

Tarantino is back, you guys. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is Tarantino’s ninth film and focuses on the Charles Manson murders that happened in the late 1960s. Leonardo di Caprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie lead this all-star ensemble cast, with the film opening on Thursday, August 15.

To coincide with the film’s opening, Carlton's Cinema Nova will be opening the Hollywood Time Lounge, a pop-up bar ripped straight from the summer of love. The walls will be decked out with original and reproduced movie posters from the Nova’s extensive archive, as well as a mural created by Melbourne street artist Conrad Bizjak. Staff will be mixing cocktails straight from the ‘60s (yes, lots of Martinis) and you can order bites from a menu of classic American food.

And if you’re wondering about the film itself, don’t worry. Time Out’s global film editor Dave Calhoun gave it five stars: “The sort of high-wire, playfully enjoyable riff on movies that only Quentin Tarantino could get away with, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is a massively fun shaggy-dog story that blends fact and fiction, inserting made-up characters at the heart of real, horrible events (Charles Manson horrible) and then daring history to do its worst.”

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood opens at Cinema Nova on Thursday, August 15. Cinema Nova’s Hollywood Time Lounge opens on Wednesday, August 14. The pop-up bar is sticking around for at least four weeks.