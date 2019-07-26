Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right An immersive Once Upon a Time in Hollywood-style pop-up bar is opening in Melbourne
News / Bars & Pubs

An immersive Once Upon a Time in Hollywood-style pop-up bar is opening in Melbourne

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Friday July 26 2019, 9:34am

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sony Pictures Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Tarantino is back, you guys. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is Tarantino’s ninth film and focuses on the Charles Manson murders that happened in the late 1960s. Leonardo di Caprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie lead this all-star ensemble cast, with the film opening on Thursday, August 15. 

To coincide with the film’s opening, Carlton's Cinema Nova will be opening the Hollywood Time Lounge, a pop-up bar ripped straight from the summer of love. The walls will be decked out with original and reproduced movie posters from the Nova’s extensive archive, as well as a mural created by Melbourne street artist Conrad Bizjak. Staff will be mixing cocktails straight from the ‘60s (yes, lots of Martinis) and you can order bites from a menu of classic American food. 

And if you’re wondering about the film itself, don’t worry. Time Out’s global film editor Dave Calhoun gave it five stars: “The sort of high-wire, playfully enjoyable riff on movies that only Quentin Tarantino could get away with, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is a massively fun shaggy-dog story that blends fact and fiction, inserting made-up characters at the heart of real, horrible events (Charles Manson horrible) and then daring history to do its worst.” 

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood opens at Cinema Nova on Thursday, August 15. Cinema Nova’s Hollywood Time Lounge opens on Wednesday, August 14. The pop-up bar is sticking around for at least four weeks.

Catch a movie in Melbourne tonight.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Rebecca Russo 264 Posts

Rebecca Russo is the Associate Editor of Time Out Melbourne and joined Time Out in 2017.

She's a born and bred Melburnian who likes film, travelling and the great outdoors. In addition to her work at Time Out, Rebecca has written for Junkee, AWOL, The Cusp, Fashion Journal, Faster Louder and Tone Deaf, and spent her uni days volunteering for youth radio stations. Her words have appeared in print, online and in the sky! Just kidding, that skywriter paraphrased her to shit.

Reach her at rebecca.russo@timeout.com or connect with her on Instagram @beckrusso.