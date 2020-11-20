MelbourneChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Forkyville Disney Australia
Photograph: Disney Australia/Supplied

An ode to Toy Story’s Forky has popped up in Melbourne

One of the best parts of the latest Toy Story film has come to Grattan Gardens

By
Rebecca Russo
Advertising

If you can believe it, it’s been 25 years since the Pixar classic Toy Story was released in cinemas. Let that sink in for a second. Naturally, the people of Disney (which acquired Pixar in 2006) want to commemorate this momentous occasion with a little pop-up. 

From today, you’ll be able to visit an adorable “Forkyville” pop-up at Grattan Gardens in Prahran. Forky is one of the newest additions to the Toy Story canon – he made his first appearance in Toy Story 4 as a craft project made by Bonnie, the new owner of Woody, Buzz and the other toys. Forky, as you may recall, spent most of the film convinced he is “trash” (um, same) but eventually starts realising his worth and becomes friends with Woody and the gang. 

Forkyville is an ode to the many Spoonvilles we saw pop up during lockdown. You can visit this special pop-up at Grattan Gardens, on Grattan Street in Prahran. 

Looking for more fun kids' activities? These are our favourite.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.