An ode to Toy Story’s Forky has popped up in Melbourne

One of the best parts of the latest Toy Story film has come to Grattan Gardens

If you can believe it, it’s been 25 years since the Pixar classic Toy Story was released in cinemas. Let that sink in for a second. Naturally, the people of Disney (which acquired Pixar in 2006) want to commemorate this momentous occasion with a little pop-up.

From today, you’ll be able to visit an adorable “Forkyville” pop-up at Grattan Gardens in Prahran. Forky is one of the newest additions to the Toy Story canon – he made his first appearance in Toy Story 4 as a craft project made by Bonnie, the new owner of Woody, Buzz and the other toys. Forky, as you may recall, spent most of the film convinced he is “trash” (um, same) but eventually starts realising his worth and becomes friends with Woody and the gang.

Forkyville is an ode to the many Spoonvilles we saw pop up during lockdown. You can visit this special pop-up at Grattan Gardens, on Grattan Street in Prahran.

Looking for more fun kids' activities? These are our favourite.