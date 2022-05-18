Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Portrait of Thi Le from Anchovy
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Anchovy in Richmond is closing – for now

The beloved modern Vietnamese restaurant is closing up shop after seven years, but it will be back

Cjay Aksoy
Written by Cjay Aksoy
Advertising
In sad news for food lovers, Anchovy – Richmond’s beloved modern Vietnamese restaurant – is closing in late June. And while it will be back at a different location and in a different form, it marks the end of an era for this Bridge Road institution.
 
Having learned how to cook in the kitchens of Andrew McConnell, Christine Manfield and Dave Verheul, Thi Le was bound to make a mark on Melbourne’s food scene when she began her own venture with partner Jia-Yen Lee seven years ago. Although unfortunately, like many hospitality venues hit hard over the last couple of years, Anchovy is closing up shop. “The last two and a bit years have been a rollercoaster of a ride, both mentally and emotionally,” Lee announced in an Instagram post this week. "I have given everything to this little restaurant to ensure its survival and its place within the community."
 
And with the bad news, comes the good. The duo will take a break to work on Anchovy’s next incarnation doing what they do best – exploring Vietnamese food and delivering it with masterful execution to the community. In the meantime, the current space on 338 Bridge Road will offer a Laotian-inspired à la carte menu as a casual, everyday eatery and the couple's Ca Com Bánh Mì Bar will still be operating next door.

ICYMI: Moroccan Soup Bar is closing its doors after 24 years

  • Cjay Aksoy Food & Drink Editor

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.