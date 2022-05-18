Anchovy in Richmond is closing – for now

In sad news for food lovers, Anchovy – Richmond’s beloved modern Vietnamese restaurant – is closing in late June. And while it will be back at a different location and in a different form, it marks the end of an era for this Bridge Road institution.

Having learned how to cook in the kitchens of Andrew McConnell, Christine Manfield and Dave Verheul, Thi Le was bound to make a mark on Melbourne’s food scene when she began her own venture with partner Jia-Yen Lee seven years ago. Although unfortunately, like many hospitality venues hit hard over the last couple of years, Anchovy is closing up shop. “The last two and a bit years have been a rollercoaster of a ride, both mentally and emotionally,” Lee announced in an Instagram post this week. "I have given everything to this little restaurant to ensure its survival and its place within the community."