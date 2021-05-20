Melbourne
Timeout

Arbory Bar and Eatery smash burger with chips
Photograph: Supplied

Arbory Bar is serving $5 burgers and chips for one day only

Start your day right with a burger for brunch

By Rushani Epa
Arbory Bar and Eatery is slinging burgers and chips for just $5 a pop in honour of National Burger Day. Is National Burger Day a real thing? Who knows – but at least we're getting cheap burgers as a result of it. 
The riverside venue is known to do a decent burg, so much so that it won our Battle of the Burger Competition in 2016, and now executive chef Nick Bennett is debuting his iteration of the smash burger. The aptly named Arbory Cheeseburger will feature a crisp, disc-like smashed burger pattie, tomato ketchup, mustard, onion and pickles and come with a side of chips.
Head down to Arbory Bar and Eatery on Friday, May 28 from 11.30am onwards and claim one of 1,000 burgers that will be on offer. If you're not around for the first 1,000, you can get yours for $15 instead. 

