Arbory Bar is serving $5 burgers and chips for one day only

Arbory Bar and Eatery is slinging burgers and chips for just $5 a pop in honour of National Burger Day. Is National Burger Day a real thing? Who knows – but at least we're getting cheap burgers as a result of it.

aptly named Arbory Cheeseburger will feature a crisp, disc-like smashed burger pattie, tomato ketchup, mustard, onion and pickles and come with a side of chips. The riverside venue is known to do a decent burg, so much so that it won our Battle of the Burger Competition in 2016 , and now executive chef Nick Bennett is debuting his iteration of the smash burger. Thewill feature a crisp, disc-like smashed burger pattie, tomato ketchup, mustard, onion and pickles and come with a side of chips.

Head down to Arbory Bar and Eatery on Friday, May 28 from 11.30am onwards and claim one of 1,000 burgers that will be on offer. If you're not around for the first 1,000, you can get yours for $15 instead.

Looking for something sweet instead? A doughnut festival is coming to Melbourne.