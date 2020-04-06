Arts Centre Melbourne is now broadcasting free performances and virtual tours

Arts Centre Melbourne is opening its digital doors to the public. Today the major Melbourne arts organisation announced a new online initiative called Together With You – a way for the public to engage with the arts while isolating at home.

Together With You will broadcast free performances, publish interviews, podcasts and long-form articles, run virtual workshops and feature activities for children. Arts Centre Melbourne will also be unearthing some never-before-seen gems from the Australian Performing Arts Collection and Australian Music Vault for the digital initiative.

The site will include the Australian Music Vault’s Long Play interview series (featuring hour-long interviews with names like Archie Roach, Courtney Barnett and Judith Durham from the Seekers), as well as its podcast series, Sound As Ever.

New content will be released regularly. In the meantime, we'd suggest watching the documentary 10 Years of Dig Deep this Wednesday, April 8 at 7pm, or taking a gander through the Australian Performing Arts Collection – it’s home to Peter Allen’s shoes and Kylie Minogue’s gold hotpants.

You can explore the Together With You website online now.