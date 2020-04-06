MTC launches a digital platform filled with backstage tours, interviews and...a bakeoff?

Melbourne’s artists and arts organisations have not sat idle since the first cancellations and closures began on March 16. In a show of innovative strength, many have made the move to online to keep supplying Melburnians (and anyone with an internet connection) with art and maintain our reputation as Australia’s cultural capital. Our city’s collective creative digital chutzpah has been further strengthened with the announcement that Melbourne Theatre Company has gone online.

MTC has launched a new digital platform called MTC Now – Theatre Anywhere. The dedicated platform promises just that; the opportunity for theatre-deprived self-isolating homebodies the chance to engage with the major theatre company wherever they are (at home hopefully).

MTC Now lets you take behind-the-scenes virtual tours of MTC HQ (where you’ll see everything from rehearsal spaces to where the many wigs are painstakingly created one hair at a time); watch free past performances; enjoy interviews with actors and the creative team; get book, film and music recommendations from the MTC; and listen to podcasts and audio recordings.

The interactive site also lets you go on a treasure hunt in the small props store and the company is currently looking into producing audio plays. One of MTC’s staff members has also appeared on Masterchef and will be using their culinary skills to bake a cake based on the first three shows of MTC’s 2020 season (Home, I’m Darling, Torch the Place and Emerald City). Audiences will also be able to recreate this theatrical dessert at home.

You can start exploring MTC Now by visiting the website.

Get quaran-crafty with the NGV's weekly virtual drawing classes.