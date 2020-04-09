Arts Centre Melbourne’s spire has been lit yellow as a sign of hope

It’s one of the most recognisable parts of Melbourne’s skyline (even if some people mistake it for an Eiffel Tower rip off). And now, in tough times, Arts Centre Melbourne is hoping its spire will become a beacon of hope for the wider Melbourne community.

The striking spire has been illuminated yellow, the colour of hope and health. The arts hub announced it will be doing so to show "solidarity with our community and all Victorians during the Covid-19 crisis." It will be lit yellow every night until Arts Centre Melbourne reopens.

Photograph: Supplied/Mark Gambino

Arts Centre Melbourne closed its doors on Monday, March 16. The centre originally said it would remain closed until April 13 but has extended the closure period as a public health measure. You can still engage with them virtually, though. Read about how Arts Centre Melbourne is broadcasting free performances and hosting virtual tours during the crisis.