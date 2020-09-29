Arts Project Australia installs "billboard art installations" across Melbourne

Melbourne's streets have had a little extra culture added to them thanks to a new public art initiative. Arts Project Australia has unveiled eight billboard art installations across the city as a way to showcase their artists' work while galleries across Melbourne are closed.

The new billboard art installations feature work from artists like Julian Martin, Mark Smith, Eden Menta, Monica Lazzari, Anthony Romagnano, Samantha Ashdown, John Bates, Robin Warren, Warren O’Brien, Lachlan Turk, Boris Cipusev, Miles Howard Wilks and Jordan Dymke, and spans landscapes to text works.

For those unfamiliar with Arts Project Australia, the social enterprise supports and promotes artists with intellectual disabilities. The organisation has been active since 1974, providing creative programs and hosting exhibitions for its artists, as well as advocating for them at home and internationally.

To achieve the street exhibition, Arts Project Australia teamed up with outdoor advertising company Civic Outdoor, who have provided the space on their digital billboards for free. Arts Project Australia director Sue Roff said: "The impacts of Covid-19 has dictated our studio and gallery close over the last six months; this partnership provides our gallery with a high-profile way to exhibit art across Melbourne."

The eight art billboards can be found at the following locations:

108 Bell Street, Preston

93-95 Canterbury Road, Kilsyth



Hoddle Street, Collingwood



Anderson Road, Sunshine



384 Burwood Highway, Wantirna



158 Canterbury Road, Bayswater



823 Nepean Highway, Bentleigh



Metropolitan Ring Road, Bundoora

You can expect to spot the artworks at these locations until October 4, after which they will appear on additional billboards throughout Melbourne (the exact locations are still to be determined). It goes without saying, but you cannot leave your 5km bubble to go looking for the billboards – but the geographically diverse spread hopefully means there's one near you.

