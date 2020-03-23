Audible has just released hundreds of free audiobooks

We’ve spoken about zoo livestreams, virtual film clubs and even more things you can do from home, but now there’s something new. Audible, the audiobook platform, has just made hundreds of audiobook titles available for free during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yes, free! The platform decided to release numerous titles to the general public in order to help those stuck at home in self-isolation, or students staying home from school or university.

The majority of the audiobooks available are for younger readers, including Winnie the Pooh and Beatrix Potter books. But there are young adult books and a section on literary classics which includes Moby Dick, Romeo & Juliet, Wuthering Heights, Frankenstein and even Jane Eyre (as read by Westworld’s Thandie Newton).

There are hundreds of books to choose from. All you need to do is head to the Audible website from your web browser to start.

