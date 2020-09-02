Auditions are currently open for Australia's first virtual "pup choir"

There's been a lot of weird things happen in 2020 that we never thought possible. Lockdowns. Curfews. And now, dog choirs.

Australia's Pub Choir (who are well known for teaching the average Aussie how to sing a popular song in three-part harmony) along with pet accessory brand ThunderShirt are on the lookout for recruits to join the country's (look, maybe even the world's) first-ever virtual pup choir.

The soon-to-be-formed Pup Choir is currently accepting auditions, with the goal to create a choir of 50 humans (and 50 or so dogs) to perform the Imagine Dragons song 'Thunder'. Your dog does not have to sing in the audition, but you do, so you might want to practice your scales next time you're in the shower. Everyone who ends up being recruited into the canine choir will get access to videos teaching you how to sing 'Thunder' and will take part in a virtual, video performance of the song alongside your pupper.

If you want to join the Pup Choir, head over to the website to learn more. You've got until Sunday, September 6 to apply.

Love your dog? Put them on a face mask.

Share the story