You can now get a face mask with your dog’s face on it

You know what makes us happy in times of crisis? Animals. Whether they’re your own, or cute ones you see online, they always have this way of cheering us up (especially when they’re being extra cute). To pay homage to all the great pets and animals out there, Aussie charity Pound Paws have decided to launch a range of face masks that you can customise with animal faces on them.

Yes, that means you can pop your own adorable dog on your face mask. And it doesn’t even need to be a dog – you can submit your cat’s face, your rabbit’s, snake’s, budgie’s… it’s truly up to you. These custom print pet masks are $39.95 and they come in ten different colours, too.

The best part is that 25 per cent of profits will go to Pound Paws’ charity, which works to rehome pets in Australian pounds and rescue centres.

Get yours here.

Looking for more masks? Here are some made by local Melbourne creatives.

Stay up to date on current rules: here's what you can and can't do in Victoria right now.

Share the story