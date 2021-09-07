Melbourne
A white lighthouse with a red roof
Photograph: Wenhao Ji on Unsplash

Australian TV series Round the Twist is being turned into a musical

When strange things happen...turn them into a musical

Written by
Nicola Dowse
Fact: you cannot say "have you ever" in Australia without hearing a chorus of "ever felt like this" chime back. Round the Twist is one of Australia's most popular children's television series, cementing its place in the nation's cultural history through its often gross, sometimes dark, but always delightfully nonsense story lines (based on short stories by author Paul Jennings) on siblings Pete, Linda and Bronson Twist who grow up inside a lighthouse. Not to mention its absolutely banging theme song. 

Audiences will soon be able to enjoy the iconic series in a whole new light, with the news that Round the Twist is being turned into a musical. RGM Productions has secured funding for a musical adaptation of Round the Twist through the federal government's RISE program. RGM's co founder Garry McQuinn (who's responsible for bringing Priscilla Queen of the Desert to the West End and Broadway) is stepping in to produce the show, which has been written and composed by Paul Hodge with direction from Simon Phillips (Muriel’s Wedding, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Love Never Dies).

Hodge is a longtime fan of the show, and says the catchy theme song will have a place in the musical production: "I am one of a generation of kids around the world who grew up watching and loving Round the Twist. Music has always been a core part of the series. The mystery behind the eerie music playing in the lighthouse underpins the show’s first season and the show’s iconic, unforgettable theme song, written by the amazing Andrew Duffield, will play a key part in the musical adaptation."

The adaptation is expected to take 26 Round the Twist episodes and distill them into roughly two hours of musical theatre, with director Phillips saying the RISE grant will "enable us to properly explore all its possibilities and produce a well-honed, action-packed result."

Season dates for the musical production of Round the Twist are yet to be announced.

Hundreds of Australian musicians are calling on the nation to get vaccinated.

