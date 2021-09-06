The Vax the Nation campaign is calling on Aussies to get vaccinated so live events can return

What do Powderfinger, Celeste Barber, Amy Shark, Briggs and Courtney Act all have in common? The leading artists and musicians are all part of #VaxTheNation, a massive new vaccination campaign encouraging Australians to get vaccinated as a way to lead the country out of lockdown... and consequently, allow live performances to resume.

The new campaign is led by LIVE Alliance, a collective of some of Australia's peak live performance, event and entertainment bodies such as Frontier Touring/Mushroom Group, Live Nation and Secret Sounds. More than 200 artists have lent their names to the cause as well, including Paul Kelly, Vance Joy, Tom Gleeson, Nazeem Hussain, Archie Roach, Nina Las Vegas, Rüfüs Du Sol and Daryl Braithwaite.

Launching September 6 with a nationwide television campaign, #VaxTheNation wants to "stop the interruptions" and remind Australians about the joy that only live events can bring – and how getting vaccinated can allow these events to restart. Advertising expert, media personality and The Gruen Transfer panellist, Russel Howcroft, guided the launch of the television campaign which is soundtracked by Powderfinger's much loved single 'My Happiness'. Take a look at the video below.

LIVE Alliance says: "The impact of the pandemic on Australia’s world-leading music, theatre, comedy and live entertainment industries has been truly devastating. Getting vaccinated is the crucial step fans can take which will allow us to join together and enjoy the unbeatable magic of live performance once again."

The #VaxTheNation campaign website provides links to allow Australians in every state to book their vaccination appointment, as well key information on vaccination and Covid-19.

On the campaign, comedian Celeste Barber said: "We need to all be on board with looking after each other. We have the power to change things. The entertainment industry alone has been completely decimated by Covid and ongoing lockdowns. We want to get back to our jobs and entertain you, help you laugh, help you connect and get you dancing again. Vaccination is the way out of this. Get busy. Get vaxxed. Stay safe and let’s kick this thing in the dick."

According to the 2020 Live Entertainment Industry report, two thirds of jobs in the industry were lost by the end of 2020, as well as $23.6 billion in economic output. Prior to current lockdowns around the country, live music around Australia was back to just 12 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

Here's more on how to get vaccinated in Melbourne and Sydney.