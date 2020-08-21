Australian Venue Co is giving away a year’s worth of beer for Father’s Day

It's going to be a low-key Father's Day for most Aussie dads this year, but one lucky bloke is going to get a gift to remember. Australian Venue Co – the company behind venues such as Beer Deluxe, State of Grace, The Duke and The Provincial – is running a whopper of a Father's Day competition. The winner gets a case of beer delivered to his house every month for a year. Not to be too gendered about it, but if the parent in question does happen to enjoy a hoppy beverage on occasion, then I think we can agree that this is a pretty cool prize.

Here’s how to enter: Head to the Australian Venue Co’s website and share a memory or story about a legendary dad in your life. Your anecdote will be shared on AVC’s social channels and you’ll automatically enter the draw. The winner will be announced on Father’s Day, which is Sunday, September 6. But you already knew that, right? Sure you did.

Need a backup Father’s Day gift? Try one of these awesome subscription boxes, including beer, cheese, coffee and snacks.

