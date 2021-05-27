The best subscription boxes you can get in Melbourne

Give the gift that keeps on giving (and giving and giving)

Subscriptions are the happy medium between the expected and the unexpected. They offer you the thrill of the new, on a schedule; a surprise you know is coming. And everyone loves the simple pleasure of having something to look forward to.

In addition to bringing a bit of excitement and anticipation to our lives, subscriptions are a great way to indulge an interest – a recommendations algorithm manifested in a box of stuff. Whether the contents are consumable or do-able, what you’re actually getting is a couple hours’ pleasure and distraction that doesn’t involve a screen.

Sounds nice, doesn’t it? Whether it’s for yourself or a gift, here are ten subscriptions offering delightful diversions of all types.

