Australia’s deputy medical officer recommends wearing a face mask in public

But only where social distancing isn’t possible – here’s how that works

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Nick Coatsworth has recommended wearing a mask out in public if 1.5-metre social distancing cannot be maintained.

Coatsworth said the advice of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) is that you don’t have to wear a mask in locations which don’t have community transmission. As Melbourne has confirmed cases that have been linked to community transmission, Coatsworth has recommended the use of face masks in public places where distancing isn’t possible.

So, think of it like this – a place where you can social distance is a park or on the street. A place where you can’t socially distance is possibly a supermarket or even a small pharmacy with tight aisles.

But, as Coatsworth said, wearing a mask does not replace social distancing. Do not think that wearing a mask will 100 per cent keep you safe from the virus. Please continue to get tested, practice thorough and regular hand washing, and stay home if you live in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire.



