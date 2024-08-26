Aww! An adorable baby rhino classified as a near-threatened species has just been born at a zoo in Melbourne

Here's some heartwarming news to kick off your week: a bouncing baby boy rhino has just been born at Werribee Open Range Zoo and he's bloody adorable.

Born in the early hours of Sunday, August 18, and weighing a hefty 60 kilograms, the bub is the newest addition to the rhinoceros clan at the zoo. The newborn calf is a southern white rhino, part of a near-threatened species, with only 10,080 estimated to be left in the wild.

His parents are 11-year-old mother Kipenzi, who carried him for a 16-month pregnancy, and 15-year-old father Kifaru. The birth is a monumental milestone for breeding efforts across the Australasian region, as previously the zoo has had troubles with rhinos developing parenting bonds with their calves. This unfortunately led to a newborn rhino's tragic death last year.

But thankfully, this mum and bub are doing swimmingly. According to zoo staff, the calf is suckling regularly, which is vital for his survival and a great sign of a healthy maternal bond.

“Kipenzi is taking extremely well to motherhood and has been very gentle, attentive and calm. She also calls him back if he strays too far,” says Werribee Open Range Zoo director Dr Mark Pilgrim.

Photograph: Zoos Victoria

The mother and newborn son are currently living in an area of the zoo that's closed to the public, as they get some much-needed quiet time and are carefully monitored by zoo staff. In the coming weeks, the newborn will be introduced to the rest of the rhino crash (yes, that's the name for a group of rhinos), before being allowed onto the savannah at a later date where the public will be able to see his cuteness in real life.

And what will this bouncing bundle of rhino baby joy be called? Excitingly, you could get to vote to decide. Zoos Victoria members will have the opportunity to have their say on the newborn's name in the coming weeks through a naming competition.

We can't wait to get to see this cutie up-close at the zoo soon – we'll keep you updated with when he's ready for visitors, so watch this space!

